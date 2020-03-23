Poland calls to postpone July Tokyo Olympic games due to coronavirus

WARSAW, March 23 (Reuters) - Poland’s Olympic Committee, PKOL, has called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to change the date of the Tokyo 2020 games scheduled for July due to the coronavirus pandemic, its spokeswoman said on Monday.

“Due to the changing situation - the introduction of the state of the epidemic in Poland and the increasing number of COVID-19 infections - Polish athletes have increasingly limited training options,” the PKOL said.

“Olympic qualifications are being canceled and there is too much uncertainty. This does not serve to properly prepare for the Olympic Games - the most important sport event in the world.” (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, editing by Louise Heavens)