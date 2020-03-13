Healthcare
Japan says Olympics on track despite Trump's suggestion to postpone

TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - Japan is on track to hold the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games as planned, top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said on Friday, after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested a possible delay of a year.

Suga did not confirm or deny whether Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe discussed Trump’s comments in a phone call earlier on Friday. The two leaders spoke for about 50 minutes about the coronavirus pandemic, among other topics, Suga said.

A senior government spokesman is set to brief on the talks shortly.

“They did not talk about travel restrictions between Japan and the United States while I was present,” he said, adding he left the talks before they ended. (Reporting by Sakura Murakami Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

