Oman c.bank stimulus will soften coronavirus impact but hurt banks' credit profiles - Moody's

DUBAI, March 23 (Reuters) - A stimulus package announced by Oman’s central bank will soften the coronavirus outbreak’s economic impact but weaken banks’ credit profiles, Moody’s said on Monday.

“The central bank’s reduction in (capital conservation buffers) is credit negative for Omani banks because it lowers their minimum regulatory solvency capital requirements during a difficult time,” the ratings agency said in a report. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia Writing by Yousef Saba Editing by David Goodman)