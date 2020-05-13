Healthcare
May 13, 2020 / 3:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Financial impact of Oman's economic measures exceeds $3.4 bln - minister

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 13 (Reuters) - Oman’s minister for financial affairs said the financial impact of measures taken to deal with the country’s exceptional economic situation exceeds 1.3 billion Omani riyals ($3.4 billion), state new agency ONA reported on Wednesday.

Oman, one of the weakest economies in the oil-rich Gulf region, has made significant cuts to government spending in recent months including a further 5% cut to government bodies and the armed forces on Wednesday.

Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below