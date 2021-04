FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a handkerchief as a mask moves past parked autorickshaw during a curfew to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai, India, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Prashant Waydande/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Oman will bar entry to arrivals from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh starting April 24, as part of measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, Omani state TV reported on Wednesday.