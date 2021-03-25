Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Middle East & Africa

Oman imposes curfew from Sunday to combat coronavirus

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Oman will impose a curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Sunday and extending until April 8, as the Gulf Arab states tightens restrictions to curb a rise in coronavirus cases, state media reported on Thursday.

No movement will be allowed during those times and an evening ban on all commercial activities imposed on March 1 will be extended, they cited a statement by the coronavirus committee as saying.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli and Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

