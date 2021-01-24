Oman land border closure extended by a week on coronavirus concerns

DUBAI (Reuters) - Oman will extend the close of its land borders for another week until Feb. 1, to curb the spread of the coronavirus, state news agency ONA said on Sunday, citing a decision by the Gulf state’s coronavirus emergency committee.

The borders were closed last week because of concerns about a new coronavirus variant, although it did not specify which one, as well as due to lax adherence inside the sultanate to wearing face masks and avoiding large social gatherings.