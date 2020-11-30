Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Middle East & Africa

Oman resumes issuing some tourist visas after COVID-19 suspension

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Oman will resume granting tourist visas to people visiting on trips arranged by hotels and travel companies, after they were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, state media said on Monday.

The Gulf state resumed international flights on Oct. 1, but only citizens and people holding valid existing residency and work visas could enter.

The country’s coronavirus council also decided on Monday to restart a number of commercial and industrial activities, without giving further details.

Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up