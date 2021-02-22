Oman suspends entry for arrivals from 10 countries including Sudan, Lebanon - state media

CAIRO (Reuters) - Oman’s supreme committee for dealing with COVID-19 said on Monday it was suspending entry for arrivals from Sudan, Lebanon, Brazil, South Africa, Nigeria, Tanzania, Ghana, Ethiopia, Guinea, Sierra Leone for 15 days from Feb. 25, state media reported.

The decision also includes arrivals from elsewhere if they have passed through any of those countries in the 14 days prior to applying to enter the sultanate. Omani citizens, diplomats, health workers and their families are exempt from the suspension, the committee said.