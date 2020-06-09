Oman eases some business restrictions, seals off tourist areas

DUBAI, June 9 (Reuters) - Oman will further ease its coronavirus containment measures on Wednesday, allowing several businesses and shops to re-open, but will close off some popular tourist areas from Saturday until July 3, the state news agency reported.

The sultanate’s easing of measures will include various stores from clothing to furniture, the agency said in a tweet.

The easing of restrictions will not include facilities in the Al Wadi Al Kabir industrial area in Muscat governorate, an area where many low income migrant workers live which was sealed off in early May to combat the spread of the virus.

It will also not include shops in malls, or in Muttrah town, which has also previously been sealed off, the statement said.

The sultanate will close off several popular leisure areas including Jabal Akhdar, Jabal Shams, Masirah and Dhofar governorate from June 13 until July 3 and ban any gatherings or tourist activities in those areas during that period.