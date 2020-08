CAIRO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Oman will end the ban on night movement starting from Aug. 15 at 5:00 a.m local time (GMT +4), Oman’s supreme committee for dealing with COVID-19 announced on twitter.

Oman has recorded 82,743 coronavirus cases, including 557 deaths and 77,427 recoveries. (Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek Editing by Chris Reese)