Oman imposes curfew from Sunday to combat coronavirus

DUBAI (Reuters) - Oman will impose a curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Sunday and extending until April 8, as the Gulf Arab states tightens restrictions to curb a rise in coronavirus cases, state media reported on Thursday.

No movement will be allowed during those times and an evening ban on all commercial activities imposed on March 1 will be extended, they cited a statement by the coronavirus committee as saying.