Oman locks down industrial zone over coronavirus fears

DUBAI, May 4 (Reuters) - Omani authorities on Monday sealed off a third district where many low-income migrant workers live and work as part of efforts to combat the novel coronavirus.

Al Wadi Al Kabir industrial area in Muscat governorate will remain closed until further notice in order “to take health and safety measures”, Oman Municipality said.

The Gulf Arab state has since April 10 banned movement into or out of Muscat governorate, which includes the capital, after locking down Muttrah town, home to one of Oman’s oldest souqs, due to the spread of infection among low-wage foreign workers.

Later that month it closed off a textile market in Southeastern governorate’s Jalan Bani Bu Ali town, which is a tourist destination and home to historic watchtowers and a fort.

Oman has recorded 2,637 infections and 12 deaths from the virus.

Last week it allowed a limited number of commercial businesses to reopen, including money exchanges, car and fishing boat repair stores, and shops selling electronic goods. (Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Angus MacSwan)