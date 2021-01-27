Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Middle East & Africa

Oman prohibits group events in new coronavirus measures - state media

By Reuters Staff

DUBAI (Reuters) - Oman on Wednesday prohibited all group events, postponed students’ return to universities and advised citizens and residents against foreign travel, in a tightening of measures against the coronavirus, state media said.

The ban on gatherings include international conferences, sports events and exhibitions, state news agency ONA said, citing a decision by the Gulf state’s coronavirus emergency committee. Oman closed its land borders ten days ago.

Writing by Lisa Barrington

