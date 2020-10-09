Oman to implement overnight curfew Oct. 11-24 to contain coronavirus - state TV

DUBAI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Oman will re-introduce a night-time ban on movement and enforce the overnight closure of shops and public places between Oct. 11 and 24, to help contain the coronavirus, state media reported.

The restrictions will apply from 8 pm to 5 am. The Gulf state’s beaches will also be closed until further notice, state media said, reporting a decision from the supreme council in charge of coronavirus policy. (Writing by Lisa Barrington; editing by John Stonestreet)