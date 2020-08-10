Company News
August 10, 2020 / 12:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Omeros reports full recovery from severe COVID-19 in six-patient study

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Omeros Corp on Monday reported positive results from a six-patient study of its investigational treatment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome caused by COVID-19.

The company said all the six patients, who needed mechanical ventilation before treatment, recovered and were discharged from hospital.

A manuscript detailing the results of the study has been accepted for publication in the peer-reviewed journal Immunobiology, Omeros said.

Shares of the company soared 44% to $20.25 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

