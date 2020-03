VIENNA, March 26 (Reuters) - OMV has agreed with Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala to pay the $4.7 billion purchase price for the stake in plastics maker Borealis in tranches, the Austrian energy group said on Thursday. OMV said $2.34 billion should be paid at the closing of the transaction and the remaining part no later than end-December next year at a market interest rate. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Riham Alkousaa)