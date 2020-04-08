Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 8, 2020 / 6:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

On The Beach extends line of credit, resets covenant tests

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Holiday package provider On The Beach said on Wednesday it had reached an agreement with its lender to extend a 50 million pound revolving credit facility till Dec. 2023 and reset covenant tests till June 2021.

The company, which suspended its dividend and full-year forecast, said it would end first-half of fiscal 2021 with limited drawdown of its credit facilities and significant headroom based on stress tests. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
