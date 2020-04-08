Cyclical Consumer Goods
UPDATE 1-On The Beach extends line of credit, resets covenant tests

April 8 (Reuters) - Holiday package provider On The Beach said on Wednesday it had reached an agreement with its lender to extend a 50 million pound revolving credit facility till Dec. 2023 and reset covenant tests till June 2021.

The company, which suspended its interim dividend and full-year forecast, said it would end first-half of fiscal 2021 with limited drawdown of its credit facilities and a significant headroom based on stress tests.

Shares in the company rose 6.3% to 217 pence after the update, which Stifel analysts called reassuring.

The company said unlike other online travel agents, it does not rely on cash received from forward bookings and operates a trust account where customer funds are held until the point of travel.

Its monthly cash costs are now less than 2 million pounds ($2.46 million), with very little marketing costs, the company said, adding it has taken steps to limit non-essential costs.

The company said its chief executive officer will forgo his salary and the rest of the board have agreed to a 20% cut in salary and fees. No bonuses are being awarded in the current financial year either.

