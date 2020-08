MOSCOW, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak will join a meeting of the OPEC+ group’s Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) on Wednesday via video link after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the energy ministry said on Tuesday.

“The minister feels good. He has no symptoms,” an energy ministry spokeswoman told Reuters. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)