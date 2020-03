COPENHAGEN, March 25 (Reuters) - Orsted, the world’s biggest developer of offshore wind, said on Wednesday it was sticking with its outlook for this year despite the coronavirus outbreak.

“While we recognise the significantly increased global uncertainty, our business model remains resilient, our operations remain stable, and we maintain our financial guidance for 2020,” it said in a statement. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jason Neely)