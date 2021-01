FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker checks on patients inside an oxygen tent outside the emergency room at the Community Hospital of Huntington Park during a surge in positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Huntington Park, California, U.S. December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A surge in COVID-19 infections is hitting nearly all countries in the Americas, the head of the Pan American Health Organization said Wednesday, adding that the pandemic’s toll in 2021 could be worse than last year if containment efforts relax.