Pakistan central bank cuts key interest rate by 200 bps to 9%

April 16 (Reuters) - Pakistan’s central bank on Thursday cut its benchmark interest rate by 200 basis points to 9%, the third cut it has made since last month amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

As of Thursday the country has recorded 6,919 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease the virus causes, and 128 deaths.

In late March the bank cut its main interest rate twice in quick succession and announced a package of measures to support the economy and poorer workers hit by the pandemic. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Hugh Lawson)