Bonds News
March 25, 2020 / 1:41 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Pakistan seeks $1.4 billion IMF loan to counter coronavirus - government adviser

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD, March 25 (Reuters) - Pakistan is seeking another $1.4 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help it deal with the economic slowdown from the coronavirus, government finance adviser Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said on Wednesday .

Pakistan will also be seeking more suport from World Bank and Asian Development Bank, Sheikh added.

“This 1.4 billion we are asking will be a low cost fast disbursing loan,” he told a news conference in Islamabad.

The IMF agreed to a $6 billion financial aid programme for Pakistan last year. (Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below