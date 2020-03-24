UPDATE 1-Pakistan cuts policy rate by 150 bps to 11%

(Adds more details, background)

By Syed Raza Hassan

KARACHI, Pakistan, March 24 (Reuters) - Pakistan’s central bank said on Tuesday it had reduced its benchmark policy rate by 150 basis points to 11%, the second cut in a week, due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the national and global economy.

Pakistan has reported 918 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and seven deaths.

Measures aimed at curbing business activity are expected to lead to a significant slowdown in domestic demand, the bank said in a statement announcing the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee to cut the benchmark rate.

“(The central bank) noted considerable uncertainty about how the coronavirus outbreak would impact the global economy and Pakistan,” it said in a tweet.

“These developments imply that the outlook for growth and inflation in Pakistan is likely to be revised down further.”

The central bank cut its policy rate on March 17 by 75 basis points to 12.50%.

The committee remains ready to take whatever further actions become necessary in response to the evolving economic impact of the coronavirus, it added.