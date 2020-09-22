Pakistan launches Phase III trials for Chinese company Cansinobio's COVID-19 vaccine

ISLAMABAD, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Pakistan has launched Phase III clinical trials for Chinese company Cansinobio’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, a government minister and an official at the pharmaceutical company said on Tuesday.
“Just launched the Phase III trials for a COVID-19 vaccine in Pakistan,” said the minister for planning, Asad Umar.
The trials have begun, said Dr Hasan, an official with the pharmaceutical company.
Reporting by Asif Shahzad, editing by Louise Heavens
