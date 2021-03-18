Pakistan reverses decision to allow uncapped prices for COVID-19 vaccines imported by private firms

ISLAMABAD, March 18 (Reuters) - Pakistan has reversed a decision which had allowed uncapped prices for COVID-19 vaccines imported by private firms, Health Minister Faisal Sultan said on Thursday.

Pakistan, largely reliant on the GAVI/WHO COVAX initiative for poorer nations, had early February allowed private companies to import coronavirus vaccines and agreed to exempt such imports from price caps.

“Now, however, there is a formula, already in vogue, to determine max price,” Sultan told Reuters. “So yes, there is a price cap that DRAP (Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan) will recommend and get approval for,” he said. (Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Toby Chopra)