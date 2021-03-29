Pakistan's president tests positive for COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: Pakistani President Arif Alvi speaks during the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad, Pakistan March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Salahuddin NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi has tested positive for COVID-19, he said on Twitter on Monday, after receiving his first dose of a vaccine.

“Had (first) dose of vaccine, but antibodies start developing after (second) dose that was due in a week. Please continue to be careful,” he said.

Coronavirus cases are rising quickly in the South Asian nation and Prime Minister Imran Khan tested positive two days after receiving his first vaccine dose earlier this month with officials saying he had likely been infected before being vaccinated.