FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" are placed on dry ice in this illustration taken, December 4, 2020. Picture taken December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Israel said on Monday it coordinated the passage of a first shipment of 2,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccinations into the occupied West Bank.

The vaccines, which came from the company Moderna Inc, will be used by Palestinian Authority medical teams, according to a statement by COGAT, Israel’s military liaison to the Palestinians.

Palestinian officials declined to confirm or deny.