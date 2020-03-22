Palestinians in West Bank must home-confine for 14 days as of 2000GMT - PM

RAMALLAH, West Bank, March 22 (Reuters) - The Palestinian government on Sunday ordered Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank confined to their homes for two weeks as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus.

The order, announced by Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh on television, goes into force at 10 p.m. (2000GMT). Medical personnel, pharmacists, grocers and bakers would be exempt, he said. (Reporting By Ali Sawafta and Nidal al-Mughrabi Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Jeffrey Heller)