Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Biotechnology

Panama authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-vaccine from 12 of age

By Elida Moreno

1 Min Read

PANAMA CITY, July 12 (Reuters) - Panama’s health ministry on Monday said it would allow the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 as emergency use for children 12 years old and older but gave no details on when it would start.

Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine is already authorized for those older than 16 years. (Reporting by Elida Moreno in Panama City Additional reporting by Adriana Barrera in Mexico City Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Sandra Maler)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up