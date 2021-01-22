Panama detects first case of South Africa COVID-19 variant - health ministry

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Panama has registered its first case of a COVID-19 variant matching a strain of the virus detected in South Africa, the Central American country’s health ministry said on Friday.
The variant was detected in a 40-year-old native of Zimbabwe who entered Panama on Jan. 5 from South Africa. The person did not show symptoms and has been isolated, the ministry said in a statement.
