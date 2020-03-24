Panama extends curfew due to coronavirus, requires full-day quarantine

PANAMA CITY, March 24 (Reuters) - Panama’s President Laurentino Cortizo said on Tuesday he would extend a curfew aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus and require people to be in quarantine at all hours beginning on Wednesday.

He did not specify how long the measure would be in place, but added there would be “logical exceptions” including for health workers and certain businesses such as banks and supermarkets.

Panama has so far reported 345 cases of the fast-spreading virus. (Reporting by Elida Moreno; Writing by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Stefanie Eschenbacher)