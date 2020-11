FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Panama’s government said on Wednesday that it has signed an agreement with drug companies Pfizer and BioNTech to purchase 3 million Covid-19 vaccine doses.

The vaccine doses will be distributed during 2021 pending clinical success and local regulatory approval, the government said.