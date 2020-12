FILE PHOTO: A woman gets tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Tocumen International Airport in Panama City, Panama October 16, 2020. Picture taken October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Erick Marciscano

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Panama has signed agreements with four producers of COVID-19 vaccines to acquire a total of 5.5 million doses, enough for 80% of the population, senior health ministry official Nadja Porcell said on Tuesday.

Vaccines from drugmaker Pfizer are set to begin arriving in early 2021, Porcell said in a televised address.