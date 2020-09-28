Panama to pay $1.9 million for WHO COVID-19 vaccine program

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Panama’s health ministry has agreed to spend $1.9 million next month in an initial payment for COVID-19 vaccines through the World Health Organization’s COVAX vaccine program, officials said on Monday.
Health vice-minister Ivette Berrio said Panama’s government hoped to make 1.3 million shots available through COVAX, about a fifth of the Central American nations overall vaccine requirement.
Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon
