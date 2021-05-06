Germany opposes U.S. plan to waive patents on COVID-19 vaccines

BERLIN (Reuters) - A U.S. proposal to waive patent protection for COVID-19 vaccines would have significant implications for production, a German government spokeswoman said on Thursday, adding the main factors are capacity and quality standards rather than patents.
“The protection of intellectual property is a source of innovation and must remain so in the future,” the spokeswoman said in a statement.
Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Douglas Busvine
