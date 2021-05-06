Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Race for a cure

Germany opposes U.S. plan to waive patents on COVID-19 vaccines

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" are placed on dry ice in this illustration taken, December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BERLIN (Reuters) - A U.S. proposal to waive patent protection for COVID-19 vaccines would have significant implications for production, a German government spokeswoman said on Thursday, adding the main factors are capacity and quality standards rather than patents.

“The protection of intellectual property is a source of innovation and must remain so in the future,” the spokeswoman said in a statement.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Douglas Busvine

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up