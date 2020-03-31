CORRECTED-U.S. House Speaker Pelosi will not take coronavirus test after fifth lawmaker ill

(Corrects number of Congress members)

WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday she was not concerned about her proximity to a fifth lawmaker who is ill with coronavirus symptoms and was advised by her doctor she does not need to be tested.

“In terms of my situation, I kept my distance. I said to them we all have to be six feet apart and I kept my distance from all the members,” Pelosi said in an interview with MSNBC.

She said her doctor told her that her situation was low-risk and she had no reason to take any measures.

U.S. Representative Nydia Velazquez, a Democrat from New York, said on Monday that she had been diagnosed with a presumed case of coronavirus, although she had not been tested, after developing symptoms of the ailment on Sunday.

Velazquez was in the Capitol on Friday and attended a ceremony at which Pelosi signed a $2.2 trillion coronavirus response plan.

At least five members of the U.S. Congress have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and more than two dozen others have said they are self-quarantining in hopes of limiting the spread of the pandemic.

Velazquez said she was diagnosed with presumed coronavirus and had mild symptoms but testing had not been recommended. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Gregorio)