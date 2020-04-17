Bonds News
April 17, 2020 / 11:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. states have enough coronavirus tests to follow guidelines to reopen-VP

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday that experts believe states currently have enough tests to meet guidelines for stage-one criteria to begin reopening their economies after a shutdown aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Pence’s remarks, delivered at a White House briefing, came a day after U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled new guidelines for U.S. states to emerge from the shutdown in a staggered, three-stage approach that relies on robust testing capabilities.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
