FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the 2020 vice presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S., October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for the coronavirus on Thursday, a senior administration official said.

Pence participated in a debate on Wednesday night with Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris and was to attend two campaign events in Nevada and Arizona on Thursday.