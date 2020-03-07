US says it is tracking ship that may have shared crew with coronavirus-hit cruise liner

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - The United States is tracking a cruise ship that may have shared crew members with a ship carrying people who tested positive for COVID-19, Vice President Mike Pence said on Saturday.

“We are tracking at this point a ship that may have shared crew with the Diamond Princess or the Grand Princess and we’ve taken decisive action to hold until we do a full medical assessment of the crew on that ship,” Pence said after a meeting with cruise line industry officials.

He did not identify the ship being tracked. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Daniel Wallis)