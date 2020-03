PARIS, March 24 (Reuters) - French spirits group Pernod Ricard warned on Tuesday that it expected a hit of around 20% to its current operating profits as a result of the slump in business caused by the global coronavirus crisis.

Pernod added it had a solid financial position to be able to cope with the impact of the outbreak, and that it had 3.4 billion euros ($3.7 billion) available in credit lines.