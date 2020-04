April 24 (Reuters) - Persimmon will restart its construction sites in a phased manner from Monday, the company said on Friday, making it the third UK housebuilder in two days to announce commencement of work.

The group, which has not furloughed staff under the government’s COVID aid scheme, said it would only commence construction work where it was clear it was safe to do so. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)