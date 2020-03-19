Peruvian cenbank lowers interest rate to 1.25% from 2.25%

LIMA, March 19 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank lowered its benchmark interest rate to 1.25% from 2.25% in an extraordinary measure amid the coronavirus outbreak, it announced on Thursday.

The bank said that economic activity had been temporarily affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Risk to global and local economic activity had increased over the last days, including the possibility of a global economic recession, the bank said. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Sandra Maler)