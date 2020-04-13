BHP, Glencore-controlled copper mine in Peru halts operations for two weeks amid pandemic

LIMA, April 13 (Reuters) - Peru’s Antamina copper mine, controlled by BHP and Glencore, said on Monday that it would halt all operations for at least two weeks to mitigate against the spread of coronavirus.

The mine had previously been continuing to do essential work in production and maintenance since Peru, the world’s no. 2 copper producer, imposed a national state of emergency in mid-March to prevent the spread of the disease in the country. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Adam Jourdan)