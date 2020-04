LIMA, April 9 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank cut the country’s benchmark interest rate to 0.25% from 1.25% previously on Thursday, its latest move to shore up its economy amid a global coronavirus pandemic.

The copper-rich country most recently lowered the interest rate in mid-March, taking it to a decade-low level to mitigate the impact of the deadly virus. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Adam Jourdan)