FILE PHOTO: Sinopharm's China National Biotec Group (CNBG) vaccine boxes for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are pictured at a vaccination site during a government-organised visit in Shanghai, China January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru has given ‘exceptional’ approval for the import and use of 1 million COVID-19 vaccines from China’s Sinopharm, two government sources told Reuters on Wednesday as the Andean nation grapples with a new wave of infections.