Petra Diamonds in talks for more credit as pandemic takes shine off diamonds

April 9 (Reuters) - Africa-focussed miner Petra Diamonds said on Thursday it was in talks with its lenders to access ZAR1 billion ($54.95 million) in credit as it fully draws down its working capital facility of ZAR500 million due to depressed diamond prices and faltering demand amid the coronavirus crisis.

The company, which is operating at lower levels in South Africa and declared a force majeure at the Williamson mine in Tanzania, said a total of 24,254 carats were withdrawn from its fifth sales cycle, which saw rough diamond prices fall 27% from February. ($1 = 18.1978 rand) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)