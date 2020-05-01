Basic Materials
May 1, 2020 / 7:11 AM / in 2 hours

Petra Diamonds withholds interest payment as creditors circle

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Africa-focussed Petra Diamonds said on Friday it would hold off on making an interest payment on bonds due on May 1 and make use of a 30-day grace period to find a resolution with creditors that allows it to draw down other new borrowing.

Interest payments, payable semi-annually, are needed on May 1 and Nov. 1 for Petra’s outstanding $650 million, 7.25% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2022.

The company said the terms of a short-term credit facility it is negotiating with its South African banking backers are likely to specify that it must not make the payments. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below