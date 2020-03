RIO DE JANEIRO, March 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA has suspended employees’ international travel amid the global health crisis caused by the coronavirus, according to a statement on Monday.

Petrobras, as the company is known, also said workers older than 65 years of age will have to work remotely. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)